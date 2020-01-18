Wildlife Commission Seeks Input on Sunday Hunting on Game Lands: Survey Open Now Until February 2nd

RALEIGH NC (January 17, 2020) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking input from the public, agency constituents, and stakeholders to help identify issues and options related to Sunday hunting on game lands. The survey, which should take no more than 15 minutes to complete, will be available through Feb. 2 and is intended to help the agency better understand how the public uses and values game lands. Survey responses will also be used to inform discussions at six state-wide public forums to be held in February.

When the Outdoor Heritage Act of 2015 passed, it removed the absolute prohibition on hunting with firearms on Sunday in North Carolina that had been in place since 1868. After receiving the authority to allow hunting on public lands via the Outdoor Heritage Enhanced Act of 2017, the Commission began gathering data and public input to help inform its decision on whether to allow Sunday hunting on game lands, though hunters will be prohibited from hunting with a firearm between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; hunting deer with the use of dogs; and hunting within 500 yards of a place of worship.

For additional information on Sunday hunting on game lands and the upcoming public forums visit ncwildlife.org/SundayHuntingGL.

