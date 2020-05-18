Wildlife Commission Opens Delayed Harvest Trout Waters June 6

RALEIGH, NC (May 14, 2020) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will open 34 trout streams and two lakes classified as Delayed Harvest to trout harvest on June 6 through Sept. 30.

From 6 a.m. until 11:59 a.m. on opening day, Delayed Harvest waters are open only to anglers 17 years old and younger. At noon, waters open to all anglers. During this time, anglers can keep up to seven trout per day — with no gear or bait restrictions and no minimum size limits. As a reminder, due to COVID-19 all anglers should practice social distancing and maintain a distance of 6 feet between themselves and others, and refrain from gatherings with more than 10 people.

Due to the fluid situation caused by COVID-19, some Public Mountain Trout Waters have not received normal stockings this spring. The full stocking schedule for the season has been temporarily removed from the Commission’s website; however, the agency is posting weekly stocking updates so that anglers may find locations of stocked waters by week.

Also, some trout waters have been closed by local cooperators, due to COVID-19. Visit the agency’s COVID-19 webpage for an updated list of trout waters that have been closed by local cooperators.

Delayed Harvest trout waters are posted with diamond-shaped, black-and-white signs.

While fishing, anglers should consider these minimal steps to help prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species like gill lice, whirling disease and didymo:

• CLEAN equipment of all aquatic plants, animals and mud

• DRAIN water from boats, live wells and equipment

• DRY equipment thoroughly

• NEVER MOVE fish, plants or other organisms from one body of water to another

Learn more about aquatic nuisance species by visiting the Commission’s Aquatic Nuisance Species webpage.

The Commission established the youth-only fishing period in the morning of “opening day,” which is always the first Saturday in June, to promote trout fishing among young anglers and to provide special opportunities for young anglers to catch and keep fish.

For more information on trout fishing, including a list of Delayed Harvest trout waters, regulation information and trout maps, visit ncwildlife.org/trout.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the sales counter at the Wildlife Commission’s headquarters in Raleigh is closed. We encourage the public to visit our website, ncwildlife.org, to purchase fishing, trapping and hunting licenses and to renew a vessel registration. The Commission’s License and Vessel Registration Centers are open from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. For the most up-to-date information on agency-related closures, cancellations and postponements visit ncwildlife.org/covid19.

