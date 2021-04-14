What Happens if You are on the Affordable Care Act and You or Your Spouse Is Getting Ready to Go on Medicare A&B?

LENOIR, NC (April 13, 2021) — If you are on an Individual Health plan through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), whether On Marketplace or Off Marketplace, did you know that if you are eligible for Medicare A&B or if your spouse is if covered with you, that you (or your spouse) need to go off of this plan? If you are covered under Medicare A&B then you are not eligible to be covered under the ACA plans.

If you know you are getting ready to go on Medicare A&B, it is best to start looking into those options for coverage before your effective date. You can take out a Medicare Supplement plan and add an optional drug plan or instead go on Medicare Advantage aka Medicare Part C.

When should you take yourself off of your existing Marketplace (ACA) plan? It’s best to wait until the last day you need coverage to call or go online to remove yourself from your current plan. If you are removing a dependent for the same reason, it’s also best to wait until the last day you need coverage to call or to go online to remove them from your plan.

There are many factors in choosing a product for when you are no longer eligible for a plan through the ACA. And, of course, there are things to keep in mind when going off this plan as well.

Get in touch with us today for more information and/or a free quote!

~Bush and Associates insurance has been offering insurance products in Caldwell County since 1980. They offer Medicare Supplements, Other Medicare Products, Individual Health, Short-term Health, Vision, Dental, and more. They also offer Group Employee Benefits such as Health, Dental, Vision and Life. Contact them at (828) 754-2601 or quotes@bushandassociates.net You can also text them at 828-493-5821 or visit them online: www.mynchealthplan.com