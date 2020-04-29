Western Piedmont Symphony Watch Party Featuring Conductor Matthew Troy

HICKORY, NC (April 28, 20202) — Though the 55th season of the Western Piedmont Symphony has come to a halt as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, Music Director & Conductor Matthew Troy keeps the music playing on.

Last month, Maestro Troy announced the #PlayOn online video initiative, where WPS, local and out-of-state musicians record their own at-home performances to be shared on the Symphony’s social media. Continuing the online music-sharing experience, Friday will see the Western Piedmont Symphony’s first online Watch Party, hosted by Maestro Matthew Troy. On May 1st, 2020 at 7:30 p.m., Troy will share selections and insights from Beethoven, Liszt, Stravinsky and more.

Of the online event, Troy says, “I am so excited to offer this online concert experience since we are unable to be together. While I know nothing can replace the thrill of live music, I hope that this event will be fun, uplifting, educational, and entertaining. Our patrons and supporters are so important to us in times like this and we are committed to providing great music to them.”

To log into the event, please visit WPSymphony.org, or visit them on Facebook at Facebook.com/WesternPiedmontSymphony.

