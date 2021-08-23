Western Piedmont Symphony to Present Free Event in Downtown Hickory

HICKORY, NC (August 23, 2021) — The Western Piedmont Symphony will hold their third Side/Show event in multiple Downtown Hickory locations. This event is FREE to the public courtesy of the City of Hickory, and will be a part of Downtown Hickory’s Art Crawl.

Side/Show, on September 9th from 5:30-8:30 p.m., is an exciting WPS event that features live performers in new and unique settings. WPS musicians and other local performers will offer a wide variety of musical styles such as jazz, classical and folk.

The venues for this event are: Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse, Crescent Moon Café, Craft Beer Cellar, Harris Arcade, Hickory Wine Shoppe, the Commscope Stage on Union Square and Olde Hickory Station. For a full schedule with performers and locations, please visit WPSymphony.org/Side-Show.

WPS’ Side/Show is presented in partnership with Downtown Hickory’s Art Crawl as part of i heart Hickory. For more information on these events, please visit DowntownHickory.com.

Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 am until 4:00 pm daily.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.