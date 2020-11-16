Western Piedmont Symphony to Hold Virtual Concert with Maestro’s String Quartet and Gregory Knight

HICKORY, NC (November 16, 2020) — After months of virtual events and restructuring, the Western Piedmont Symphony will hold their first live virtual concert from Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block.

Maestro’s Quintet, on Saturday, November 21st at 7:30 p.m., is a livestreamed performance that features Maestro Matthew Troy’s String Quartet and Pianist Gregory Knight. This performance features pieces by Mozart, Schubert and Faure’s Piano Quintet in D Minor with Gregory Knight on Piano. Members of the quartet are Dan Skidmore (Violin), Angela Allen (Violin), Matthew Troy (Viola) and J. Alexandra Johnston (Cello).

Gregory Knight was selected as one of six finalists in the 2016 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition for Outstanding Amateurs, where he also received the Creative Programming Award. Also in 2016, the city of Lenoir, North Carolina, presented him with a Pinnacle Award for lifetime achievement in music. In March 2017, he was invited to perform an all-Chopin recital at the Gasteig Performance Center in Munich, Germany as part of the Mein Pianoforte Pianomarathon Internationaler Meisteramateure festival.

Tickets for this livestream are $25/stream and can be purchased at WPSymphony.org/Maestros-Quintet. This is your chance to get up close and personal with world-renowned musicians from the comfort of your own home.

Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 am until 4:00 pm daily.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.