Western Piedmont Symphony to Announce Plans for Fall 2020 Programming

HICKORY, NC (August 27, 2020) — The Western Piedmont Symphony and Music Director & Conductor Matthew Troy keep the music playing on in innovative and exciting ways.

Earlier this year, Maestro Troy announced the #PlayOn online video initiative, where WPS, local and out-of-state musicians record their own at-home performances to be shared on the Symphony’s social media. Soon after, it was announced that the Symphony would host several Watch Parties, which were great successes.

On September 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., the Western Piedmont Symphony will announce plans for their Fall programming via YouTube Live. To view this announcement, subscribe to the Western Piedmont Symphony on YouTube and watch for the video. The YouTube link will also be shared on the Western Piedmont Symphony’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as the website: www.WPSymphony.org.

Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Office hours are 10:00 am until 4:00 pm daily.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.