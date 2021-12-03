Western Piedmont Symphony Selects New Executive Director

HICKORY, NC (December 2, 2021) — The Western Piedmont Symphony Board of Directors is pleased to announce Kelly Swindell as the new Executive Director.

She succeeds Ingrid Keller, who recently assumed duties as the Executive Director of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

D’Ann Grell, Vice President of the Board and Chairperson of the Search Committee commented, “On behalf of the Western Piedmont Symphony Search Committee, we would like to congratulate Kelly! After following a rigorous process of vetting qualified candidates from various locations in the US, she was the one that quickly stood out as the right person to take the Executive Director position!”

Additionally, Sharon Goodwin, Board President, and member of the Search Committee, said, “It’s so exciting to welcome Kelly as our new Executive Director. Her knowledge, excitement, and breadth of experience will assure that our Symphony thrives for years to come. Kelly’s energy melds well with Maestro Matthew Troy’s extraordinary abilities as Music Director, and together they will propel us into 2022 and beyond.”

Ms. Swindell received a M.F.A. in Performing Arts Management from UNC School of the Arts and a B.A. in History from UNC-Greensboro. She is also personally invested in regional performing arts as a trustee for the Van Dyke Dance Group and a board member at Dance Project, Inc.

She brings to WPS years of experience in leadership, marketing, and communications in both the nonprofit and commercial business sectors, most recently as the media and communications director at Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a classical music performance and summer study education institution. Her past professional experiences include Greensboro-based Biscuitville FRESH SOUTHERN, Triad Stage, UNC School of the Arts, and Triad-based advertising and public relations firms MullenLowe, Trone Brand Energy, and Feisty PR.

“I am honored and delighted to join and lead the Western Piedmont Symphony,” said Swindell. “This esteemed performing arts organization is a regional gem that brings excellent classical music performances and educational enrichment to the greater Unifour community, and I look forward to partnering with the WPS leadership, artists, and patrons to continue building upon and sharing the experiences of live music performances in coming seasons,” added Swindell.

Maestro Matthew Troy, Music Director and Conductor, said, “I am so excited to welcome Kelly Swindell as the new Executive Director of the Western Piedmont Symphony. Her career as a leader, arts advocate, and creative thinker makes her a very valuable asset to our organization. The Symphony has a very bright future, and I am so thrilled that Kelly will be a part of our journey.”

The Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE in Hickory.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.

