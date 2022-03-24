Western Piedmont Symphony presents the Kontras Quartet

HICKORY, NC (March 23, 2022) – The Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) presents the classical ensemble the Kontras Quartet on its next Chamber Classics concert on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium at the S.A.L.T. Block, Hickory. The Kontras Quartet returns to Hickory for a week-long education and performance residency in partnership with the Western Piedmont Symphony. In addition to the public concerts, the Quartet will perform at a mixed variety of community events at several elementary schools, public libraries, and senior living communities in Caldwell, Catawba, and Iredell counties.

Based in Chicago, the Kontras Quartet has established an international following for their vibrant and nuanced performances. Lauded as “one of the most promising young quartets – technically excellent and musically compelling,” the Kontras Quartet is a brilliant and invigorating string quartet whose members hail from across the world. Kontras means “contrasts” in the Afrikaans language – fitting for a string ensemble whose colorful repertoire spans centuries, genres, and continents.

The Quartet’s residency week starts with a Soundbites lunch and music event on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Noon. The Kontras Quartet will perform highlights from their string quartet repertoire and share a sneak peek of their Chamber Classics performance coming up the following week. Soundbites occur at the Keiser Community Room at the S.A.L.T. Block, Hickory. Lunch will be provided by Fresh Chef Restaurant of Hickory.

The Western Piedmont Symphony Chamber Classics series is sponsored by Dr. George Clay and Sandra Pait Clay.

Chamber Classic tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for all students (17 & under or w/college ID). Soundbites tickets are $35 (for lunch and concert). Purchase by visiting www.WPSymphony.org/Tickets or call 828.324.8603. S.A.L.T. Block COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be observed.

The Drendel Auditorium is located at the S.A.L.T. Block at 243 3rd Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601. The Keiser Community Room is located in the West Wing also at the S.A.L.T. Block.

About Western Piedmont Symphony:

For 57 years, the Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) has enriched and engaged the communities of Western North Carolina through high quality symphonic music with creative, relevant performances and educational opportunities for all ages. The Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org. Follow Western Piedmont Symphony on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.