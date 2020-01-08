Western Piedmont Symphony prepares for Downton Abbey Immersive Concert

HICKORY, NC (January 6, 2020) — Celebrate the New Year in style with the Western Piedmont Symphony’s prestigious Symphony 5.0: A Downton Abbey Immersive Concert Experience.

Symphony 5.0 will be held in Moretz Mills on Saturday, January 11th at 6:30 p.m. Under the direction of Maestro Matthew Troy, the Western Piedmont Symphony will have patrons seated among the orchestra musicians, performing pieces from the Downton Abbey series, pieces by composer Elgar and British favorites.

The event begins with cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m., with the program to follow. Dress for the event is black-tie/era-appropriate.

All tickets are available by calling the Symphony office at (828) 324.8603, or by emailing tickets@wpsymphony.org.

Symphony 5.0: A Downton Abbey Immersive Concert Experience is presented in partnership with The Historic Sharpe House of Statesville. Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. daily.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.