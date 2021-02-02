Western Piedmont Symphony Partners with Local Organizations for “Concerts for the Community”

HICKORY, NC (February 1, 2021) — The Western Piedmont Symphony announces two Concerts for the Community to unite our community through music on March 6 & April 24, 2021 at the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block and via livestream at 7:30 p.m. Each concert will highlight incredible music, covering a wide range of styles that also create many important partnerships related to the music. Thirteen cultural organizations feature as part of these collaborations in pre-recorded videos prior to each piece of music.

Partner organizations for these performances include the Hickory Choral Society, Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, Hickory Area Ministers, Green Room Community Theatre, Catawba Valley Camera Club, Hickory Museum of Art, Women’s Resource Center, Catawba Science Center, Hickory Public Library, Footcandle Film Society, Greater Hickory International Council and Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts.

Tickets for these concerts are $25 (Virtual) and $50 (In-Person, General Admission), and can be purchased by visiting WPSymphony.org/Tickets If you purchase an in-person ticket for any concert, you are of the understanding that the Western Piedmont Symphony will be operating based on the mass gathering guidelines and policies in place at the time of the concert. If we are unable to have an in-person audience, your ticket will be converted to two virtual tickets.

Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 am until 4:00 pm daily.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.