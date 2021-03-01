Western Piedmont Symphony Partners with Local Organizations for “Concert for the Community”

HICKORY, NC (February 26, 2021) — The Western Piedmont Symphony will perform a Concert for the Community to unite our community through music on March 6, 2021 at the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block and via livestream at 7:30 p.m. This concert will highlight incredible music, covering a wide range of styles that also create many important partnerships related to the music. Six local cultural organizations feature as part of these collaborations in pre-recorded videos prior to each piece of music.

Partner organizations for this performance includes the Hickory Choral Society, Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, Hickory Area Ministers, The Green Room Community Theatre, Catawba Valley Camera Club and Hickory Museum of Art.

Following Governor Cooper’s announcement about the new Executive Order, indoor performing arts venues are allowed to operate at 30% capacity. That means there are a very limited number of in-person tickets this event. Don’t miss your first opportunity to once again enjoy live music in-person.

Masks are required for the duration of the evening, and social distancing measures will be in place.

We highly encourage you to purchase your tickets as soon as possible.

Tickets for these concerts are $25 (Virtual) and $50 (In-Person, General Admission), and can be purchased by visiting WPSymphony.org/Tickets

Concerts for the Community is sponsored by Shurtape Technologies and Vanguard Furniture. Additional funding is provided by Dr. George and Sandra Clay and Catawba Valley Camera Club.

Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 am until 4:00 pm daily.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.