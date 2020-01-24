Western Piedmont Symphony Partners With Community Choruses On Massive Masterworks Performance

HICKORY, NC (January 23, 2020) — A Perfect Fifth, the 55th season of the Western Piedmont Symphony continues with Masterworks 3: A New Americana. With Maestro Matthew Troy as Music Director and Conductor, the program includes Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, Walker’s Lyric for Strings, Schwantner’s New Morning for the World and Forrest’s Jubilate Deo, featuring three combined choirs. Guest artists include the Hickory Choral Society, the Lenoir-Rhyne University A Cappella Choir, Catawba Valley Community College Choral Ensemble and Reverend David E. Roberts, II as narrator.

Masterworks 3: A New Americana, will be held February 1, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University. Tickets range from $22 to $42. Students of Lenoir-Rhyne University, Catawba Valley Community College and Western Piedmont Community College are admitted for free with valid ID. Tickets for teachers are $10 with valid ID. All tickets are available in advance online at WPSymphony.org/tickets, by calling the office at (828) 324.8603, or by emailing tickets@wpsymphony.org. Season subscriptions are available to purchase and are the best way to save money and enjoy great music. You may also purchase tickets at the door.

Masterworks 3 is sponsored by Robert Abbey, Catawba Valley Health Systems and Bass-Smith Funeral Home. This project is supported by a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 am until 4:00 pm daily.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.