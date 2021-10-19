Western Piedmont Symphony Launches Inaugural Foothills Pops Series with Frankenstein!

HICKORY, NC (October 18, 2021) — The Western Piedmont Symphony presents Frankenstein! This is a screening of the 1931 classic film with a live orchestra performing the score. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. on October 29, 2021, at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center. It is the first ever of the Foothills Pops concert series presented by the Western Piedmont Symphony.

This is the perfect Halloween event for film and music lovers alike. Costumes are encouraged. In addition to the film concert, there will be a costume contest, photo booth, spooky readings, and an after party to follow. Concessions and cash bar will be available.

The 1931 classic film, Frankenstein! was directed by James Whale and starred Boris Karloff. The musical score was written by Michael Shapiro and will be performed by the Western Piedmont Symphony. For modern day moviegoers, Mr. Shapiro’s haunting music adds significantly to the emotional impact of the film.

It will be a fun night of science and musical terror.

Masks are required for the duration of the evening, and social distancing measures will be in place.

Tickets for this concert are $25-45 (In-Person) and students $10 (17 & under or w/valid ID) and can be purchased by visiting WPSymphony.org/Tickets.

The J. E. Broyhill is located at 1913 Hickory Blvd. in Lenoir, North Carolina.

Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 am until 4:00 pm daily.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.

