Western Piedmont Symphony Audition Announcement

HICKORY, NC (January 25, 2021) — The Western Piedmont Symphony announces auditions for the following vacancies:

Oboe 2

Bass Clarinet

Principal Horn

Principal Trombone

Concertmaster / Section Violin I

Principal Violin II / Section Violin II

Principal Viola

Principal Cello / Section Cello

Section Bass

Auditions will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at WPS Offices at the SALT Block in Hickory, NC. Applicants should submit a cover letter indicating interest, a one-page résumé. Upon email receipt of these materials by WPS Personnel Manager, applicants will need to mail in a $25 check (check made payable to the Western Piedmont Symphony). This check is a deposit and will be returned upon completion of the audition process. Audition excerpts and additional information will be sent to candidates upon receipt of the aforementioned materials.

Letter, résumé, and application fee must be received by the WPS Personnel Manager by March 5, 2021.

Please email cover letter and one-page résumé to:

Mary Boudreault, Personnel Manager

Email: pm@wpsymphony.org

The Western Piedmont Symphony is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an employer with zero tolerance for discrimination or harassment in the workplace.

Western Piedmont Symphony

243 3rd Ave NE, #1N

Hickory, NC 28601

Phone: 828-324-8603

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.