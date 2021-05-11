West Caldwell Student Artwork Wins State Recognition

LENOIR, NC (May 10, 2021) — Rylee Carter, sophomore at West Caldwell High School, placed in the Top 10 out of 764 entries in the N.C. Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) Division of Aviation Art Contest, an annual competition among students across North Carolina.

“Rylee is one of the most talented and dedicated art students that I have had the privilege of teaching in my 30 years as an educator,” said art teacher Kevin Abee. “She’s creative, self-motivated, and a joy to have as a student.”

The winners were selected after weeks of voting by local art teachers, aviation experts and NCDOT employees. The artwork was judged on creativity, adherence to this year’s theme of “A Friendlier World with Air Sports,” and technical quality. In addition to cash prizes for the winners and their schools, the top three students in each age division will have their artwork submitted to the National Aviation Art Contest. Entries this year came from 124 hometowns and 137 schools across the state.

Carter’s artwork was entered into the senior category of the NCDOT statewide competition, and the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh will display her winning piece. To view the art winners, go to the NCDOT Flickr site. A total of 8,362 students have participated in the Aviation Art Contest since 2016.