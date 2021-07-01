We’re Back

GRANITE FALLS, NC (July 1, 2021) — Hi Everyone, I apologize for not giving an update sooner. I underwent extensive spinal surgery on May 13 and the first three weeks after my surgery were quite difficult. I have never experienced such severe pain in my entire life – thankfully, it appears that I am past that now. My doctor anticipates it will take at least two years for maximum recovery – I am really hoping that this is not the case.

The recovery has been slow with small signs of improvement everyday. Some days are better than others. Post operatively I lost the use of my right hand so I cannot type. With assistance from my wife we are eager to return to sharing news with our readers. I also haven’t driven a car much since last November and do not know when I will be able to do so again, but will rely on my wife’s assistance to get around. Thank you for your patience during this time of adjustment.

Mark and Merri Lee Jackson (Caldwell Journal)