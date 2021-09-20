“Welcome to Mitford” to open in Hudson

HUDSON, NC (September 20, 2021) — The play, “Welcome to Mitford,” opens this Friday, September 24th and runs Friday and Saturday, September 25th and Saturday and Sunday, October 2nd and 3rd. The first three shows are at 7:30 PM and the final performance is a Sunday 3:00 PM matinee. “Welcome to Mitford,” compiled by Bob Inman, is based on the Mitford series of novels by New York Times best-selling author, Jan Karon. It follows the journey of Father Tim Kavanagh, as he intermingles with the fine citizenry of Mitford. Tickets are $25 and may be obtained by going to the HUB Station Box Office at 145 Cedar Valley Road, by calling (828)726-8871 or by going online to the Town of Hudson website and following the link to tix.com. For more information, please call the above number, (828)726-8871.

