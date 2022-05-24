Welcome to Mitford returns

HUDSON, NC (May 24, 2022) – The Town of Hudson, HUB Station and Mitford Museum proudly present the play, “Welcome to Mitford,” at the HUB Station Auditorium, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson. Show dates are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 23rd, 24th and 25th. Tickets are now on sale!

“Welcome to Mitford” is a compilation of several of New York Times Best Selling Author Jan’s Karon’s series of Mitford novels. It was written by Bob Inman. The show takes the audience through the life of Father Tim Kavanagh and the good folks of Mitford, as Father Tim tries to decide the best path for the remainder of his life.

You receive a double barrel of entertainment with the purchase of your ticket; the Mitford Choir will present a pre-show of music at 7:00 PM, followed by the play itself at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are $25.00 and may be purchased by following the link on the HUB Station or Town of Hudson website to tix.com. Or one can go by the HUB Station Box Office on Tuesday’s or Thursday’s from 9am-5pm or call (828) 726-8871.

This show is not dinner theatre, so food is not provided.

