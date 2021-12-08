WBTV Names Al Conklin New Chief Meteorologist

CHARLOTTE, NC (December 8, 2021) — WBTV has named Al Conklin its new Chief Meteorologist. Conklin will take over the top spot of the First Alert Weather team when current chief, Eric Thomas retires later this month.

“There is no one more qualified to lead WBTV’s First Alert Weather team,” said Kim Saxon, WBTV’s News Director. “This will be a seamless transition as we promote a meteorologist who has spent the last 28+ earning the trust of generations of Charlotte news viewers with his precision and accuracy.”

Conklin joined WBTV in the spring of 1993 after stints in Wilmington, NC, Ft. Myers, FL, and Miami. “As soon as I got here, I knew I never wanted to leave,” Conklin said. “The city, the people, the station—this is my home.”

For his entire tenure in Charlotte, he has worked side-by-side with Thomas, who echoed Saxon’s sentiments. “I’ve always thought of Al as a co-chief anyways, or at least the ‘morning chief,’” Thomas said. “I can say, unequivocally, the WBTV region is in great hands with Al leading this team of professionals. They work tirelessly to keep everyone informed and safe from every kind of weather mother nature throws at us here across the Carolinas!”

Conklin has spent the past 15 years on the morning shift and, despite the promotion, that’s exactly where he’ll stay. “In the old days, we used to think the chief had to be on the evening shows,” Conklin said, “but that was back when we only had news at 6pm and 11pm. We’re a 24/7 business now.”

In a city, and a business, known for constant changes, viewers in the Charlotte area can find comfort in knowing Al Conklin will be there when they wake up, giving them the First Alert of what’s to come.

