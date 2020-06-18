Watch out for Job Post Scams for COVID-19 Contact Tracers

RALEIGH, NC (June 18, 2020) — Our office has been informed of job posting scams impersonating the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. These postings claim to be hiring contact tracers to help get in touch with people diagnosed with COVID-19 in North Carolina and trace their contacts to help prevent further spread of the virus. These scammers are falsely offering generous compensation and benefits to persuade people to hand over their information.

Scammers are taking advantage of high unemployment rates and economic distress to steal people’s personal information. Our office is working to protect the people of North Carolina, but the best way to protect yourself from falling victim to these scams is to follow these tips:

1. Be wary of government job postings on third-party websites. To make sure a government job listing is legitimate, visit the government agency’s website. Check their Jobs page to make sure the listing is real.

2. Be skeptical if the compensation and benefits appear too good to be true. Compare the job posting salary with similar opportunities. Be skeptical if other postings require more qualifications and/or pay significantly less.

3. Do not give out any personal information unless certain of a posting’s validity. Do not give your Social Security number or personal information to someone you do not know.

If a company or individual contacts you and you’re unsure of their authenticity or if you believe that you have been the victim of a scam, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.