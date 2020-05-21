Watch Out for COVID-19 Contact Tracing Scams

RALEIGH, NC (May 21, 2020) — Our office has learned that scammers are posing as COVID-19 contact tracers to steal people’s money and personal information. While legitimate health officials in North Carolina may call you to complete COVID-19 contact tracing, they will never ask you to provide information like bank account or social security numbers.

Last month, Gov. Cooper launched a COVID-19 contact tracing program to help stop the spread of the virus. Contact tracing helps health officials contain COVID-19 by identifying people who may have been exposed to someone with the virus and asking them to stay home. However, scammers are exploiting fears about COVID-19 to try to gain access to people’s personal and financial information.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a contact tracer, hang up and call your health department directly to see if the call is legitimate. If you believe that you have been the victim of a scam, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.