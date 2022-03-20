Volunteers Needed for Statewide Litter Sweep

RALEIGH, NC (March 17, 2022) – The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep from April 16-30.

Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches, municipalities, law enforcement and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean.

Volunteers can request clean-up supplies such as trash bags, gloves and safety vests from local NCDOT county maintenance offices. No sign up is required.

“Last year, NCDOT and our partner organizations picked up more than 13 million pounds of litter,” said State Roadside Engineer David Harris. “The Litter Sweep is a great opportunity to keep that momentum going and get your friends and family outdoors. Just a few hours volunteering can make a huge difference.”

For more information, visit www.ncdot.gov/littersweep or call 919-707-2970.

