LENOIR, NC (November 9, 2021) — Artists in Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga and Wilkes counties are invited to enter the 45th Annual Visual Artists Competition, a program of the Caldwell Arts Council. The competition will feature juror Lise Swensson and judge Rogelio Calvo. A total of $700 in cash prizes will be awarded, with a $400 Best of Show, $200 Second Place, $100 Third Place, and three Judge’s Merit Awards. Competition awards are made possible through the generous support of the Brush & Palette Club, Caron Baker and Jim Wike, and Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff.

Due to the continued effects of COVID-19, an opening reception will not be held. Selected works will be displayed in the Caldwell Arts Council galleries December 3-23, 2021.

The detailed prospectus is available on the Caldwell Arts Council’s website www.caldwellarts.com, and the deadline for entry is 11:59 p.m., November 18, 2021.

