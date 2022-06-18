Vintage/Antique clothes on display at Granite Falls Museum

GRANITE FALLS, NC (June 17, 2022) – There will be an exhibit of vintage and antique clothing at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum through Sunday, July 31st. On the main floor, the display features a suit worn by Mrs. O. J. (Alice) Corpening (shown on seated mannequin), the wedding gown of Mrs. Don (Joyce) Kirkpatrick (not shown in the photos), and other beautiful garments, including a wedding gown that is over 100 years old. On the second floor are a variety of military and emergency services uniforms, including the Navy uniform worn by Thomas Capshaw, a native of Granite Falls, who processed the first photos from the lunar landing and worked on the space shuttle program.

Located at 107 Falls Avenue, the museum will be open on Sundays (except July 3rd) from 2 until 4 p.m. and at other times by appointment. On Sunday, July 17th, the Granite Falls History Committee will serve refreshments to visitors in recognition of the 260th birthday of Andrew Baird, the town’s first settler who built the home that now houses the museum. For more information, check out the museum’s website or its Facebook page. To arrange a tour, call the town office at (828) 396-3131.

