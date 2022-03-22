LENOIR, NC (March 21, 2022) – Caldwell Heritage Museum will offer a Vietnam Veteran Recognition program on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 @ 10:00 a.m. Four local veterans representing the main branches will briefly share their stories, their needs, and concerns, their own and those of other veterans. As 29 March is National Vietnam Veterans Day, what a great way to prepare to celebrate those who served their nation. Featured speakers will include:

Col. Bob Dawson, US Air Force flew a tanker, which fueled all types of aircraft sent in to affect the release of American prisoners 1971-1973.

Sam Spencer, Ann’s husband was US Army, served 2 tours there as airborne machine gunner first tour and Cobra Test Pilot 2nd tour with 101st Airborne Div.

Jim Hale, Diana’s husband, is our US Marine Corps vet and set up POW compounds, interrogated VC, and debriefed our former prisoners during war and after release of all prisoners at the end of the war.

Bill Hoskins served 2 tours aboard the USS Constellation as a jet engineer mechanic.

Thank you for supporting both our veterans and the Caldwell Heritage Museum.

