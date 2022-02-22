Video footage of arches collapsing in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (February 22, 2022) – Since the collapse of the arches last Friday, the City of Hickory has proactively reached out to businesses in the vicinity of the arches to see if any surveillance footage was available.

As of today, the City of Hickory has obtained three videos of the event and has provided them to the involved contractors to assist in their investigation. These videos are now being shared with the media and the public.

As involved parties continue their investigation and the project progresses, the City of Hickory is committed to communicating information as it becomes available and recovering the public’s financial investment.

The City is thankful that no one was hurt in this incident and looks forward to seeing the City Walk project through to completion.

