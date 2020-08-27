Utility bill help available for City of Lenoir residents

LENOIR, NC (August 26, 2020) — The City of Lenoir and Caldwell County Yokefellow, Inc., are partnering to provide utility bill assistance for City water, sewer, and solid waste fees.

The help only applies to City of Lenoir bills, not any other type of bill such as power, phone, or internet.

Funds are available to residents who live inside the city limits of the City of Lenoir and meet the income requirements. To qualify, gross household income must be at or below the following amounts per family size:

1 Person 2 Persons 3 Persons 4 Persons 5 Persons 6 Persons 7 Persons 8 Persons $33,350 $38,100 $42,850 $47,600 $51,450 $55,250 $59,050 $62,850

Residents can apply for help with a maximum of six months of normal utility bills starting with April 2020 bills. Funds cannot be used to pay deposits.

Residents must submit an application in person to Yokefellow from 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Yokefellow is located at 202 Harper Ave. Click here to download an application.

Residents who aren’t sure if they live inside in the City of Lenoir city limits can look up their property at gis.caldwellcountync.org/maps.

The City of Lenoir is providing funding for this program through grant money. is through the federal CARES Act. Caldwell County Yokefellow is administering the program for residents. The City received a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $86,052 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as part of money set aside in the Federal CARES Act. The money can be used to prevent, prepare and respond to needs in the City of Lenoir due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

For questions, call Yokefellow at 828-754-7088.

Help spread the word by printing and posting our Utility Bill Help Flyer (PDF).