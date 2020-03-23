UPDATE…Public schools will be closed for in-person instruction through May 15, 2020

UPDATE…LENOIR, NC (March 23, 2020 at 6:29pm) — Gov. Roy Cooper extended school closure to May 15 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Governor Cooper’s Executive Order #120

“We anticipated further school closure, so our teachers began remote learning this week,” said Superintendent Dr. Donald Phipps. “I am so impressed by their creativity and their positive response to new methods of teaching. We will make the best use of this time to instruct students in a balanced and effective digital format that introduces flexibility and individual pacing, but also allows each student to grow academically.”

Schools in North Carolina – including the Caldwell County Schools – were closed to students on Mar. 16 until Mar. 30, a two-week closure that would allow people to follow the social distancing recommendations issued by the CDC. With today’s announcement, schools will be closed for in-person instruction for nine weeks total, another effort by the Governor to avoid large gatherings and crowds.

“We spent the first week of school closure reaching out to families and checking on the welfare of our students, ensuring the security of our employees, and planning for online instruction,” said Phipps. “This week the remote learning plan will be implemented, and our teachers will work closely with students to give enlightening and meaningful assignments. We also want to stay connected to their families to ensure that their basic health and human services needs are also being met.”

Of the 1 million meals served last week in communities across North Carolina, 40,000 of those were prepared and served to 18-year-olds and younger in Caldwell County by the school district’s Child Nutrition Department.

“During school closure, free meals will continue to be delivered and distributed to our families,” said Phipps.

