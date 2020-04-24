Update on Officer Involved Shooting

LENOIR, NC (April 24, 2020) — On 04/24/2020 at 10 a.m., a Deputy with Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious person call on Miller Hill Road in Lenoir. The responding Deputy encountered Timothy Darryl Sides Jr., age 28, in the roadway and a confrontation ensued that resulted in the death of Timothy Sides.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Agents responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the incident. The body camera footage has been turned over to the SBI. The investigation has revealed that Sides was in possession of a hand gun.

The Deputy was not injured during the incident and will be on paid administrative leave pending review by the local District Attorney’s Office.