Upcoming Small Business Center Workshops

HUDSON, NC (March 4, 2022) – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center offers free workshops, one-on-one assistance and many more services to help local small businesses. To reserve a seat at one of the free workshops, call 828-726-3065 or visit www.cccti.edu/smallbusiness to register.

Upcoming free online workshops:

Increase Your Revenue/Sales via Digital Marketing

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Increase Your Revenue/Sales via Digital Marketing” from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8. Marketing has always been about connecting with an audience in the right place and at the right time. From a website to a business’s online branding assets, there’s a spectrum of tactics that fall under the umbrella of digital marketing. Each attendee will receive a free 45-page Digital Marketing Guide and free follow-up coaching.

Using Canva for Your Small Business

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Using Canva for Your Small Business” from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8. Canva is a graphic design platform used to create social media graphics, presentations, and more. Join this webinar to get started with Canva and create more engaging marketing content.

Business Expenses and Business Use of Your Home with the IRS

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Business Expenses and Business Use of Your Home with the IRS” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22. This webinar is co-sponsored by the IRS and identifies expenses that businesses can deduct from their taxes, how much of these expenses can be deducted, and how to differentiate between capital and deductible expenses. In addition, the webinar reviews IRS Publication 587 on the business use of a home and helps determine how much of a deduction can be taken for a home office.

Increasing Sales from Your Digital Marketing Leads

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “ABCs of Starting a Small Business on a Limited Budget” from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 24. Participants will learn how to convert leads to sales with proven tools and processes in this digital age.

Roles and Responsibilities of the Nonprofit Board

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Roles and Responsibilities of the Nonprofit Board” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5. This workshop will guide participants through conversations and exercises that clarify the roles and responsibilities of board members versus those of staff. Because boards exist to govern an organization, this workshop will highlight key strategies for crafting/revising an organization’s mission and vision statement and outline the policies and procedures all boards should consider to reduce liability and increase productivity.

Basics of Board Fundraising

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Basics of Board Fundraising” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5. This workshop is ideal for nonprofit leaders who are ready to get back to the basics of fundraising. Participants will gain insight from Funding for Good’s experts how to untangle the challenges that limit board engagement and learn the tools to grow capacity.

Organization and Time Management for Small Business Owners

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Organization and Time Management for Small Business Owners” from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6. Time is one of the most valuable resources to a small business owner, and effectively managing it can produce results. Participants will learn how to prioritize, delegate, set goals, manage interruptions, and use both time-blocking and to-do lists to avoid procrastination and get the most out of the day.

Withholding Tax Basics

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Withholding Tax Basics” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7. This webinar will help participants better understand their withholding tax obligations with NCDOR. Participants will receive instructions on how to file and when to file a withholding tax return in addition to learning about the basics of state withholding taxes, how to register for an account to remit withholding tax, and when state withholding is required for employees and other types of compensation.

Want To Start Your Own Business?

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Want to Start Your Own Business?” from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12. This webinar outlines a step-by-step process of assessment, customer discovery, and business plans to get started, as well as tools to help assess “will this business be successful?” Each attendee will receive a 51-page Business Start-up Guide that provides links to many resources needed to register a business, get legal advice, patent advice, etc.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

