Upcoming Small Business Center Workshops

HUDSON, NC (December 19, 2019) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center offers free workshops, one-on-one assistance and many more services to help local small businesses. To reserve your seat at one of the free workshops, call 828-726-3065 or visit www.cccti.edu/smallbusiness to register.

Upcoming free workshops in Caldwell and Watauga counties, as well as online:

Basic Bookkeeping and Taxes

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free workshop titled “Basic Bookkeeping and Taxes” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Appalachian Enterprise Center at 130 Poplar Grove Extension, Boone. The workshop covers the financial records needed for good business management and developing the systems and practices for collecting necessary information for tax reporting and business decision-making.

QuickBooks for Small Business

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free workshop titled “QuickBooks for Small Business” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Appalachian Enterprise Center at 130 Poplar Grove Extension, Boone. The workshop covers the basics of using QuickBooks, how to set up QuickBooks, how to customize and format invoices and how to select the best version of QuickBooks for your business.

How to Start a Business

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “How to Start a Business” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The workshop focuses on the basics of starting a business taking you from idea to opportunity. Learn key strategies for start-up, financing and marketing as well as important information about legal issues, licensing, zoning, operations and more. Realize the importance of a self-assessment and how to evaluate the feasibility of a business idea. Discover the resources available to help start and successfully operate a business.

Business Plan Basics

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Business Plan Basics” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16. Participants will learn how to turn ideas into a solid plan for financing and long-term success. This seminar teaches the important components of a business plan and helps lay the foundation for a winning plan. Participants also will find out how marketing, operations, and finance are interrelated; discover how a business plan is used by potential lenders; and the dos and don’ts of writing a plan and steps for making the process easy. This seminar is designed for new and established business owners.

The Business of Hemp

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free workshop titled “The Business of Hemp” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the HUB Business Center, 145 Cedar Valley Rd., Hudson. The workshop will help local farmers cash in on the abundance of opportunities in the legal hemp industry, as well as guidance on how to grow, process and sell hemp in North Carolina.