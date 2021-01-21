Upcoming Job Training Courses at CCC&TI

HUDSON, NC (January 21, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several workforce development and career training courses. Following is a schedule of upcoming courses:

Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Industrial Sewing class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Jan. 26 to May 13 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Automated Cutting

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Automated Cutting class on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Feb. 1 to May 3 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Students will train on a Lectra IX advanced system for cutting fabric and foam furniture parts. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Upholstery

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer two Upholstery classes during the Spring Semester. One course will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from Feb. 1 to May 10 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The second class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Feb. 2 to May 11 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The course provides training in upholstery manufacturing concepts, tools and safety and training in employability skills, communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The cost for each class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Welding – MIG and TIG

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer TIG and MIG welding classes at Watauga High School in Boone on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Feb. 2 to May 20. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Massage Therapy – Watauga Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer a Massage Therapy course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from May 10 to Dec. 1. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self-care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. The cost of the class is $200. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.