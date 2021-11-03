Upcoming Free Small Business Center Workshops

HUDSON, NC (November 3, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center offers free workshops, one-on-one assistance and many more services to help local small businesses. To reserve a seat at one of the free workshops, call 828-726-3065 or visit www.cccti.edu/smallbusiness to register.

Upcoming free online workshops:

U.S. Small Business Administration Resources

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Put the National Resources of the U.S. Small Business Administration to Work for your Biz” from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The U.S. Small Business Administration provides a variety of resources to assist small businesses. Participants will gain the knowledge that may help them grow their own small business opportunities through SBA programs and partnerships.

Marketing in a Social and Mobile World

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Marketing in a Social and Mobile World” from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15. This webinar looks at the changing dynamic of online consumerism and how businesses must adapt their marketing programs to survive. Attendees will leave with a deeper understanding of the changes and some specific strategies they can implement to improve their social and mobile marketing activity.

Turn Your Website into a Lead Generator

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Turn Your Website into a Lead Generator” from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15. This webinar covers the importance of creating a purposeful web experience for web visitors with a focus on user experience and conversion. Too often website developers and business owners focus on the aesthetics of their site rather than the conversion metrics. Attendees of this webinar will learn why that is a fatal flaw and how they can overcome it.

Withholding Tax

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Withholding Tax” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. This webinar will help participants better understand their withholding tax obligations with the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Participants will receive instructions on how to file and when to file a withholding tax return in addition to learning about the basics of state withholding taxes, how to register for an account to remit withholding tax, and when state withholding is required for employees and other types of compensation.

Claim Your Marks! Registering Trademarks and Service Marks in N.C. and More

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Claim Your Marks! Registering Trademarks and Service Marks in N.C. and More” from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. This webinar will raise awareness of different kinds of intellectual property, including:

• Patents, copyright, trade secrets, trademarks and service marks.

• How and where each may be claimed and registered.

• The value gained by registering and possible outcomes of not registering.

• The importance of protecting Trademarks and Service Marks and ways to do so.

• How to determine if a mark can be registered, as well as reserving or registering Trademarks and Service Marks in North Carolina.

• Where to turn for help.

Selling Products on Amazon and Etsy

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Selling Products on Amazon and Etsy” from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. This class will explore the popular platforms of Amazon and Etsy and how to sell products on both. Participants will learn how to start an online e-commerce business quickly and work toward becoming an online entrepreneur.

Finding Traffic for Your Business Online with Paid Ads

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Finding Traffic for Your Business Online with Paid Ads” from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. In this webinar, participants will learn about different options to advertise a business using online resources. These options are often easier and much less expensive than traditional advertising. Topics to be discussed include social media advertising through major platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, as well as Google Ads and other options.

Marketing Your Business for Success

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Marketing Your Business for Success” from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Marketing for the 21st Century small business is more dynamic and challenging than ever. Participants will discover how to most effectively and efficiently use the many marketing tools available, gain insights to understand and reach a customer, analyze a particular industry and business environment, and differentiate between branding, advertising, and grassroots marketing techniques. This comprehensive webinar will explore the components of an effective marketing plan.

