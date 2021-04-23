Upcoming Events at Tybrisa Books of Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (April 23, 2021) — Here a few great events coming up at Tybrisa Books of Lenoir.

April 24, 2021

Book Signing from Mary A. Felkins 11am to 2pm

Join us at Tybrisa Books to meet local author Mary A. Felkins, where she will be sharing, selling and autographing her novel, Call to Love, and her book of inspirational devotions entitled What the Morning Brings!

Mary is an inspirational romance author, administrator for Seriously Write writer’s blog, and a contributor to Refresh, an online Bible study magazine. She is also a member of the American Christian Fiction Writers and My Book Therapy. In 2015, she was awarded a bronze medal for her scene submission to My Book Therapy’s Frazier contest. Her novel, Call to Love (Pelican Book Group) is set in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

Raised in Houston, Texas (and forever a Lone Star Girl), Mary and her husband Bruce moved to Hickory, North Carolina in 1997. They have four young adult children. Mary can be lured from her writer’s cave if presented with a large, unopened bag of Peanut M&Ms, or to watch an episode of Fixer Upper. A surprise appearance by her teen idol, Donny Osmond, would also do the trick, although she would likely pass out!

If, upon introduction, she likes your first or last name, expect to see it show up in one of her novels!

To receive Mary’s weekly story-style devotions via email, along with quarterly book news, offering book-related giveaways, subscribe at www.maryfelkins.com.

For more information on Mary, check out

www.facebook.com/MaryAFelkins

www.instagram.com/maryafelkins/

twitter.com/MaryAFelkins

www.pinterest.com/MaryAFelkins

Mary’s Reader Cheer Leaders can be found at

www.facebook.com/groups/503598793529007

April 24, 2021

2021 Independent Bookstore Day Celebration 10am to 6pm

Please help Tybrisa Books celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10am to 6pm! We are proud to be Lenoir’s favorite (we hope) independent bookstore, and want to show our appreciation to all of you – our amazing, loyal customers!

To celebrate, we will have a storewide 25% off sale (including books, bookmarks, totes, face masks, candles, puzzles, stickers, koozies, pillow covers, etc.). (Local Author books and Two Brown Dogs Woodworking are excluded from this sale!) (No further discounts are applicable.)

Also, anyone who spends $5.00 or more will receive a scratch off card! We are giving away some great prizes, including books, bookmarks, stickers, magnets, key chains, koozies, candles, puzzles, tote bags and pillow covers!

DO NOT miss this amazing sale, and let this Independent Bookstore say THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!

May 1, 2021

Book Signing with Arlene Neal 11am to 2pm

Join us on Saturday, May 1, from 11am to 2pm, to meet local author Arlene Neal, as she sells and signs her new book, What Came to Me.

First appearing in The News-Topic of Lenoir, North Carolina, Arlene’s slice-of-life column has run from 2006 to the present. Beginning as a few guest contributions, her heartfelt writing has turned into weekly examinations of life that her readers have come to expect. This book collects 45 of Neal’s columns from the early 2000s to the present, each containing the wit and wisdom expected of her down home writing and reflective outlook on life.

Labeled Renaissance Woman by former students, Arlene Neal holds degrees in Science and English Education and has taught for 35 years. She currently chairs the English Department at Catawba Valley Community College. Outside of work, Arlene enjoys her large family, birdwatching, writing poetry, and hiking. She lives in the Dudley Shoals community with fisherman-husband Terry who shares her faith journey.

Come meet Arlene and make this local author feel welcome at Tybrisa Books!

May 15, 2021

Book Signing with Ken Bullard 11am to 2pm

Join us on Saturday, May 15, from 11am to 2pm, to meet local author Ken Bullard, whol will be sharing, selling and signing his new novel, Welcome to Dog Lick, which were just this week featured in a front page article in the Hickory Daily Record!

Long after midnight, in November of 1941, an abused and neglected child is abandoned on a rural highway in eastern North Carolina. Not knowing what else to do, she walks down the road until she stumbles into Dog Lick, a tiny town of 65 people. Dog Lick is a town that exists totally without racism, prejudice or bigotry, and is exactly the right town for the lost girl to wander into. Ranging from comedic to tragic, from warm and sweet to heart-breakingly sad, Button’s life story is one you will not soon forget!

Pick up your copy today, either in store, or at www.tybrisabooks.com, and let’s continue to show support to our amazingly talented local authors! And, be sure to visit Tybrisa Books and meet Mr. Bullard on May 15!

Tybrisa Books is located in downtown Lenoir.