Upcoming Courses and Events at CCC&TI

HUDSON, NC (April 15, 2021)…CCC&TI Announces Upcoming Courses and Events.

Summer, Fall Registration

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for the Summer and Fall Semesters on both campuses. Final Registration for the Summer Semester will be May 12 with classes beginning May 17. Final Registration for the Fall Semester will be Aug. 11 with classes beginning Aug. 18. To get started, please call 828-726-2200 for the Caldwell Campus or 828-297-2185 for the Watauga Campus.

Art of Etching Course – HUB in Hudson

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer The Art of Etching on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from April 26 to June 7 at the HUB in Hudson. Students will learn the basic process of line etching in the printmaking media of intaglio. The cost of the class is $100. For more info or to sign up, call 828-726-2242.

Drive-In FAFSA Workshop

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will host the “Drive-In to Your Future” FAFSA workshop on both the Caldwell Campus in Hudson and the Watauga Campus in Boone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24. Advisors will be available to help students complete the 2021-2022 FAFSA. Participants must bring: a face mask, charged laptop or mobile device, list of schools to apply to, FSA ID, parent and student Social Security numbers and birthdate, driver’s license, copy of 2019 tax returns and records of any untaxed income and assets.

Massage Therapy – Watauga Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer a Massage Therapy course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from May 10 to Dec. 1. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self-care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. The cost of the class is $200. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing, Day

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Industrial Sewing class on Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., from April 28 to Aug. 6 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing, Evening

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Industrial Sewing class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from May 20 to Aug. 10 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Mental Health First Aid

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Mental Health First Aid course May 24 and May 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. This training will help participants learn to recognize and intervene during a mental health emergency. It is excellent training for human resources professionals, medical professionals, business staff, faith community leaders, law enforcement personnel and educators. The cost of the class is $75 and includes textbook. For more information or to register, please call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Intro to Upholstery

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Upholstery class on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from June 2 to Sept. 1 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The course is designed to provide the knowledge and skills necessary to become an entry-level upholsterer. In addition, students will learn the soft skills needed for employment. The course includes core skills, training in upholstery manufacturing concepts, tools and safety and training in employability skills, communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Industrial Maintenance I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intro to Industrial Maintenance (Level 1) on Mondays and Wednesdays from May 3 to Aug. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in S-103. This course is designed to provide students with the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to install, maintain, troubleshoot and repair equipment found in a variety of industries. Designed for the “jack-of-all trades” technician, this course covers all five major areas of industrial maintenance knowledge: Electrical Maintenance, General Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Preventative Maintenance and Welding. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Industrial Maintenance II

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate Industrial Maintenance (Level 2) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 4 to Aug. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in S-103. This course will build on the skills learned in the Introduction to Industrial Maintenance class. Students will receive basic instruction in a wide variety of areas including: basic machining operations, blueprint reading, fundamentals of industrial electricity, fundamentals of piping and hydro-testing, machinery maintenance, machinery troubleshooting/service and safety. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Plumbing II

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate Plumbing (Level 2) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 4 through Aug. 12 in J-220. This course will build on the skills learned while taking the introduction class. Topics include: reading commercial drawings, structural penetrations, insulation and fire stopping and drain installation. The course will include hands-on and troubleshooting experience. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Plumbing III

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Advanced Plumbing (Level 3) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, May 3 through Aug. 11 in J-220. This course will continue building on the skills learned while taking the Intermediate Plumbing class. This course introduces advanced piping principles as they apply to the plumbing industry. Students learn to identify and use a variety of piping, fittings and materials in domestic water and drainage installations. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.

HVAC II

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate HVAC (Level 2) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 4 through Aug. 12 in J-221. This course will build on the skills learned in the Introduction to HVAC course. Topics include: focuses on alternating current, compressors, refrigerants and oils, leak detection, evacuation recovery, charging, metering devices, heat pumps, maintenance, chimney vents and flues, sheet metal duct systems, fiberglass/fabric duct systems, commercial airside systems, air quality equipment and hydronic systems. The cost for the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

HVAC III

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate HVAC (Level 3) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, May 3 through Aug. 11 in J-221. This course will continue building on the skills in the Intermediate HVAC Course. This course focuses on advanced HVAC principles, including fasteners, hardware and wiring terminations, control circuit and motor troubleshooting, troubleshooting accessories, cooling units, ductless and variable refrigerant flow systems, gas heating, heat pumps, oil heating, refrigeration systems and zoning. The cost for the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

General Contractor Continuing Education

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer General Contractor Continuing Education classes on May 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. North Carolina General Statute 87-10.2 requires 8-hours of continuing education every year to renew a contractor license. This course offers the 8-hour renewal class that includes the 2-hour Mandatory Course produced by the NCLBGC Board with information about changes in the laws and rules and other content applicable to general contracting along with 6 hours of Elective Courses. Upon successful completion of the course, students will be able to renew their contractor license. Cost for the course is $195. For more information on this course or to register, call 828-726-2242. Please note that all General Contractor Continuing Education must be completed by Nov. 30.

Free Training for Advanced Manufacturing Careers

Want a career in Advanced Manufacturing? Sign up for Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s free IMPACT Institute. The 4-week course, offered June 7 to July 1, prepares you for entry-level advanced manufacturing jobs and qualifies you for scholarships to continue your education in: Industrial Maintenance, Machining, Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering and Welding. Students must be at least 18 and have earned a high school credential. For more information or to register, visit www.cccti.edu/impact or call 828-726-2242.