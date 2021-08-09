Upcoming CCC&TI Small Business Center Workshops

HUDSON, NC (August 9, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center offers free workshops, one-on-one assistance and many more services to help local small businesses. To reserve a seat at one of the free workshops, call 828-726-3065 or visit www.cccti.edu/smallbusiness to register.

Upcoming free online workshops:

Reboot 2021 Series: Understanding Financials, Creating a Leadership Mindset

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer two free online workshops on the topic of business recovery and resiliency following the COVID-19 crisis. The first is titled “Understanding Financials” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11. This workshop covers how to easily interpret and analyze financial statement data, which is crucial to business health and growth. The second is titled, “Creating a Leadership Mindset – Managing Change and Strategy” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Learn creative ways to not only make it through uncertain times, but also thrive and increase the scope of a business.

Want to Start Your Own Business?

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Want to Start Your Own Business?” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and again on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This webinar outlines a step-by-step process of assessment, customer discovery, and plans to get a business started. Each attendee will receive a 51-page Business Start-up Guide that provides links to many resources needed to register a business, get legal advice, patent advice, etc.

How Google Tools Can Help You Drive Customer Acquisition

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “How Google Tools Can Help You Drive Customer Acquisition” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Learn how a business can be found online with Google. This workshop explains how Google Search works and how to improve a website’s visibility with Search Engine Optimization (SEO). The session also introduces products like Google My Business, Google Trends, Search Console, Google Analytics, Google Ads, and more.

Increase Your Revenues/Sales via Digital Marketing

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Increase Your Revenues/Sales via Digital Marketing” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Marketing has always been about connecting with an audience in the right place and at the right time. From a website to a business’s online branding assets, there’s a spectrum of tactics that fall under the umbrella of digital marketing. Each attendee will receive a free 45-page Digital Marketing Guide and free follow-up coaching.

Grant-Writing 101: What the Pros Know

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Grant-Writing 101: What the Pros Know” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7. This webinar gives a comprehensive introduction to grant writing, outlines what should be included in each component, and helps to steer clear of the most common pitfalls. Participants will leave this webinar with the tools required to determine the need for and content of strategy sessions, the elements of effective plans, implementation methods and where to begin.

Show Me the Money: Effective Grant Research

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Show Me the Money: Effective Grant Research” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7. This webinar will explore how to conduct successful grant research and expedite the grant writing process.

Ask for the Money – Best Practices for Raising Capital for Your Company from any Source

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Best Practices for Raising Capital for Your Company from any Source” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 12. Learn how to put together a compelling Financial Plan that attracts investment from multiple sources.

Identifying Needs and Building Budgets

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Identifying Needs and Building Budgets” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21. Learn how to deconstruct programs and develop a realistic budget to drive a fundraising plan.

How to Craft a Written Fundraising Plan

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “How to Craft a Written Fundraising Plan” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21. Using essential metrics to outline strategies to fully fund an organization, the workshop will teach how to identify the essential data in an organization’s past and present to create a fundraising plan that works.