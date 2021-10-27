Upcoming Career Courses at CCC&TI

HUDSON, NC (October 26, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming courses, including workforce development, career training and personal enrichment. Following is a schedule of upcoming courses:

Basic Law Enforcement Training Spring Academy

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Spring 2022 Academy is taking applications until 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1. The class meets Jan. 10 through May 13. Class meeting dates and times vary. Scholarships are available for students who qualify. To apply for CCC&TI’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program, please contact Program Director Andy Day at aday@cccti.edu or call 828-726-2313.

Free Training for Advanced Manufacturing Careers

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s free IMPACT Institute prepares students for entry-level advanced manufacturing jobs and qualifies them for scholarships to continue their education in: Industrial Maintenance, Machining, Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering and Welding. Students must be at least 18 and have earned a high school credential. The daytime IMPACT Institute meets on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Jan. 10 to Feb. 7. The evening IMPACT Institute meets on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Feb. 7 to March 31. For more information or to register, visit www.cccti.edu/impact or call 828-726-2242.

Plumbing I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Introduction to Plumbing (Level 1) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 11 through April 21 in J-220. The class serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the Plumbing program. This course introduces basic plumbing tools, materials, and fixtures. Topics include plumbing materials, different types of fixtures, proper tool selection and basic plumbing systems. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Intro to Upholstery

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer Intro to Upholstery on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from Jan. 10 to April 18 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The course is designed to provide the knowledge and skills necessary to become an entry-level upholsterer. In addition, students will learn the soft skills needed for employment. The course includes core skills, training in upholstery manufacturing concepts, tools and safety and training in employability skills, communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Industrial Sewing class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Jan. 6 to April 26 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Electrical Lineworker I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer Electrical Lineworker I Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Nov. 29 to Jan. 26 on the Caldwell Campus. The Electrical Lineworker Institute prepares students for a career as an apprentice for a Journeyman Lineworker. In this program, students will develop the knowledge and skills to install, operate, maintain, and repair outdoor residential, commercial, and industrial electrical systems, and associated power transmission lines. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Industrial Maintenance I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intro to Industrial Maintenance (Level 1) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 11 to April 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in S-103. This course is designed to provide students with the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to install, maintain, troubleshoot and repair equipment found in a variety of industries. Designed for the “jack-of-all trades” technician, this course covers all five major areas of industrial maintenance knowledge: Electrical Maintenance, General Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Preventative Maintenance and Welding. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Massage Therapy

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Massage Therapy course from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from Feb. 2, 2022 to Feb. 22, 2023 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self-care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. The cost of the class is $200. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

General Contractor Continuing Education

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a General Contractor Continuing Education class on Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. North Carolina General Statute 87-10.2 requires 8 hours of continuing education every year to renew a contractor license. This course offers the 8-hour renewal class that includes the 2-hour mandatory course produced by the NCLBGC Board with information about changes in the laws and rules and other content applicable to general contracting along with 6 hours of Elective Courses. Upon successful completion of the course, students will be able to renew their contractor license. The cost of the class is $195. For more information on this course or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Manicurist/Nail Technician

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Manicurist/Nail Technician class Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 18 to May 9, on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The class prepares students to become licensed nail technicians in North Carolina. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

TIG Welding

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a TIG Welding class on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Jan. 11 to May 5. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.