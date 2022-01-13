Upcoming Career Courses at CCC&TI

HUDSON, NC (January 13, 2022) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming workforce training courses. Following is a schedule:

Free Training for Advanced Manufacturing Careers

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s free IMPACT Institute prepares students for entry-level advanced manufacturing jobs and qualifies them for scholarships to continue their education in: Industrial Maintenance, Machining, Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering and Welding. Students must be at least 18 and have earned a high school credential. The evening IMPACT Institute meets on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Feb. 7 to March 31. Space for the free course is limited. For more information or to register, visit www.cccti.edu/impact or call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Intro to Upholstery

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer Introduction to Upholstery on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from Jan. 24 to April 25 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The course is designed to provide the knowledge and skills necessary to become an entry-level upholsterer. In addition, students will learn the soft skills needed for employment. The course includes core skills, training in upholstery manufacturing concepts, tools and safety and training in employability skills, communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Massage Therapy

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Massage Therapy course from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and each third Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Feb. 2, 2022 to Feb. 22, 2023 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self-care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. The cost of the class is $200. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Manicurist/Nail Technician

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Manicurist/Nail Technician class Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 18 to May 20, on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The class prepares students to become licensed nail technicians in North Carolina. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Electrical Lineworker I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer an evening Electrical Lineworker I course Monday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from Feb. 21 to May 5 on the Caldwell Campus. The Electrical Lineworker Institute prepares students for a career as an apprentice for a Journeyman Lineworker. In this program, students will develop the knowledge and skills to install, operate, maintain, and repair outdoor residential, commercial, and industrial electrical systems, and associated power transmission lines. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

General Contractor Exam Prep

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a General Contractor Exam Prep class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 8 to April 14. This 54-hour course prepares students for the General Contractor’s licensing examination. Emphasis is placed on blueprints, laws and regulations, employment security laws and workers’ compensation. Upon successful completion of the course, students are eligible to sit for the N.C. Contractor’s licensing examination. Cost for the course is $182. For more information on this course or to register, call 828-726-2242.

