Upcoming Career Courses at CCC&TI

HUDSON, NC (November 23, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming courses, including workforce development, career training and personal enrichment. Following is a schedule of upcoming courses:

Basic Law Enforcement Training Spring Academy

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Spring 2022 Academy is taking applications until 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1. The class meets Jan. 10 through May 13. Class meeting days and times vary. Scholarships are available for students who qualify. To apply for CCC&TI’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program, please contact Program Director Andy Day at aday@cccti.edu or call 828-726-2313.

Free Training for Advanced Manufacturing Careers

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s free IMPACT Institute prepares students for entry-level advanced manufacturing jobs and qualifies them for scholarships to continue their education in: Industrial Maintenance, Machining, Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering and Welding. Students must be at least 18 and have earned a high school credential. The daytime IMPACT Institute meets on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Jan. 10 to Feb. 7. The evening IMPACT Institute meets on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Feb. 7 to March 31. For more information or to register, visit www.cccti.edu/impact or call 828-726-2242.

Plumbing I – Watauga Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer Introduction to Plumbing (Level 1) from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 10 through April 20 in W-141, Room 101. The class serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the Plumbing program. This course introduces basic plumbing tools, materials and fixtures. Topics include plumbing materials, different types of fixtures, proper tool selection and basic plumbing systems. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-297-3811.

Plumbing I – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Introduction to Plumbing (Level 1) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 11 through April 21 in J-220. The class serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the Plumbing program. This course introduces basic plumbing tools, materials and fixtures. Topics include plumbing materials, different types of fixtures, proper tool selection and basic plumbing systems. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Intro to Upholstery

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer Introduction to Upholstery on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from Jan. 10 to April 18 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The course is designed to provide the knowledge and skills necessary to become an entry-level upholsterer. In addition, students will learn the soft skills needed for employment. The course includes core skills, training in upholstery manufacturing concepts, tools and safety and training in employability skills, communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Industrial Sewing class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Jan. 6 to April 26 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

HVAC I – Watauga Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer Introduction to HVAC (Level 1) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 11 through April 21 in W-141, Room 101. This course serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the HVAC program. The curriculum focuses on basic carbon steel piping practices, basic copper and plastic piping practices, basic electricity, intro to heating, cooling, and air distribution systems, soldering and brazing and trade mathematics. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-297-3811.

Industrial Maintenance I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Introduction to Industrial Maintenance (Level 1) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 11 to April 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in S-103. This course is designed to provide students with the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to install, maintain, troubleshoot and repair equipment found in a variety of industries. Designed for the “jack-of-all trades” technician, this course covers all five major areas of industrial maintenance knowledge: Electrical Maintenance, General Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Preventative Maintenance and Welding. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Massage Therapy

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Massage Therapy course from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and each third Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Feb. 2, 2022 to Feb. 22, 2023 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self-care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. The cost of the class is $200. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Manicurist/Nail Technician

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Manicurist/Nail Technician class Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 18 to May 9, on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The class prepares students to become licensed nail technicians in North Carolina. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Nurse Aide Refresher

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Nurse Aide I Refresher class on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 11 to Jan. 27, on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The course is designed for individuals who:

Have an expired NC Nurse Aide I listing with no substantiated findings or who have successfully completed a NC Nurse Aide I Program from an accredited institution (minimal 75-hour course) within the last three years. Students who have attempted and failed the State Exam three times are ineligible for this course.

Have a current Nurse Aide I listing from another state with no substantiated findings.

Have an expired out-of-state listing with no substantiated findings or a successful completion of a Nurse Aide I Program from an out-of-state accredited institution within the last three years.

Individuals who have received an approved Training Waiver from NC DHSR. Students must present the Waiver when registering for the class.

The cost of the class is $127. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

MIG Welding – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a MIG Welding class on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Jan. 10 to May 9. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

TIG Welding – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a TIG Welding class on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Jan. 11 to May 5. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

MIG/TIG Welding – Watauga High School

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a MIG/TIG Welding class at Watauga High School in Boone on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Jan. 11 to April 22. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-297-3811.

Heavy Duty Truck Preventative Maintenance

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer a Heavy Duty Truck Preventative Maintenance course on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 11 to March 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This course will introduce the basic components and systems necessary for a fleet maintenance technician, including brake system, exhaust system, fuel system, lighting devices, steering mechanism, suspension, frame, tires, wheels and rims, and windshield wipers. An emphasis will be placed on safety and identifying potential problems before they become major repair issues. Upon completion of the course, students will be able to identify heavy truck components and systems and perform basic troubleshooting procedures. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

