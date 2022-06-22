Upcoming Career, Continuing Ed Courses at CCC&TI

HUDSON, NC (June 21, 2022) – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming continuing education and workforce training courses. Following is a schedule:

Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) Fall Academy

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) Fall 2022 Academy is taking applications until 12 p.m., Friday, July 22. The class meets Aug. 8 through Dec. 9. Class meeting days and times vary. Scholarships are available for students who qualify. To apply for CCC&TI’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program, please contact Program Director Andy Day at aday@cccti.edu or call 828-726-2750.

Class B Truck Driving

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Class B Truck Driving class at the Transportation and Public Services Center in Hudson, July 12 through Aug. 16. The class meets 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturdays. The course teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating a Class B vehicle. Course work includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, and defensive driving. Highway driving training exercise and classroom lectures are used to develop the student’s knowledge and skills. Upon successful completion, students are qualified to take the Commercial Driver’s License exam and are employable by commercial trucking firms. They may also become owner-operators and work as private contract haulers. Tuition and fees are $1,000. To reserve your seat in the class, call 828-726-2380.

Intro to CAD/CAM

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer an Intro to CAD/CAM course on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., from July 12 to Aug. 4 at the Paul H. Broyhill Center for Advanced Technologies. The course introduces CAD/CAM with an emphasis on transferring part geometry from CAD to CAM for the development of a CNC-ready program. Upon completion, students should be able to use CAD/CAM software to produce a CNC program. Students will train on MasterCAM. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Basic Welding – Watauga High School

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Basic Welding class at Watauga High School in Boone on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Aug. 18 to Dec. 13. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-297-3811.

Basic Welding – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Basic Welding class on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Aug. 18 to Dec. 13. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Intro to Residential Wiring

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Introduction to Residential Wiring on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Aug. 22 through Dec. 14 in J-220. The course introduces the electrical trade, electrical circuits, theory and safety, conductors and cable, device boxes, hand bending, and residential electrical services. Students will learn basic electrical wiring concepts, electrical theory, Ohm’s law and types of services for residential applications. The cost of the class is $190. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

HVAC I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Introduction to HVAC on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Aug. 22 through Dec. 14 in J-232. This course serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the HVAC program. The curriculum focuses on basic carbon steel piping practices, basic copper and plastic piping practices, basic electricity, intro to heating, cooling, and air distribution systems, soldering and brazing and trade mathematics. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Plumbing I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Introduction to Plumbing from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 23 through Dec. 15 in J-220. The class serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the Plumbing program. This course introduces basic plumbing tools, materials and fixtures. Topics include plumbing materials, different types of fixtures, proper tool selection and basic plumbing systems. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer Intro to Industrial Sewing on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Aug. 22 to Dec. 14 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Industrial Maintenance I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intro to Industrial Maintenance on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 23 to Dec. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., in S-103. This course is designed to provide students with the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to install, maintain, troubleshoot and repair equipment found in a variety of industries. Designed for the “jack-of-all trades” technician, this course covers all five major areas of industrial maintenance knowledge: Electrical Maintenance, General Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Preventative Maintenance and Welding. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Intro to Upholstery

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer Introduction to Upholstery on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from Aug. 29 to Dec. 14 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The course is designed to provide the knowledge and skills necessary to become an entry-level upholsterer. In addition, students will learn the soft skills needed for employment. The course includes core skills, training in upholstery manufacturing concepts, tools and safety and training in employability skills, communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Massage Therapy Continuing Education Workshops

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will host two Continuing Education Massage Therapy workshops at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir for currently licensed massage therapists to gain credits for their license renewal. Deep Tissue Techniques for Orthopedic Conditions will be offered Sept. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Unlocking Computer Shoulder will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. Eric Stephenson, LMBT, co-founder of imassage, Inc. in Chapel Hill is the instructor for both workshops. The cost for one day is $250. For both days, the cost is $475. Lunch and refreshments are included. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

General Contractor Exam Prep

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a General Contractor Exam Prep class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 13 to Nov. 17 in H-207 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. This 60-hour course prepares students for the General Contractor’s licensing examination. Emphasis is placed on blueprints, laws and regulations, employment security laws and workers’ compensation. Upon successful completion of the course, students are eligible to sit for the N.C. Contractor’s licensing examination. Cost for the course is $182. For more information on this course or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Red Hat Administration I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer Red Hat Administration I from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 19 to Dec. 15. The 12-week format is online with an open lab component. The course covers the core system administration tasks needed to manage Red Hat Enterprise Linux servers. The cost is $240, which includes the registration and license to access content. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

