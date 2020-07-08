LENOIR, NC (June 29, 2020) — Here are the upcoming Caldwell Senior Center events for the month of July…

Thursday, July 9th

Are you in need of a living will or healthcare power of attorney? Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care will sponsor a Virtual Advance Care Planning Workshop on Thursday, July 9th at 1:30pm. This will be an online program. Please register at (828) 758-2883 or by emailing office@caldwellseniorcenter.org. (The Caldwell Senior Center is a United Way participating agency.)

Friday, July 10th

VAYA Health’s Geriatric & Adult Mental Health Specialty Team will provide two free online seminars Friday, July 10th at 10:00AM. Community individuals, those working with the aged and anyone interested in the topics are encouraged to sign up. Two classes will be offered: “Dementia and Psychosis Behavior: What You Need to Know” (10:00 AM) and “Overcoming Communication Barriers in Dementia” (11:15AM). There will be a 15-minute break in between topics. Participants can sign up by calling the senior center at 828-758-2883, or by emailing the senior center at office@caldwellseniorcenter.org. Please register by Wednesday, July 8th. (The Caldwell Senior Center is a United Way participating agency.)

Weekly

Caldwell Senior Center is offering Zoom Yoga Classes on Tuesday and Friday at 1:00PM, during the COVID 19 closure. If you would like information to participate, please register at (828) 758-2883, or at office@caldwellseniorcenter.org. (The Caldwell Senior Center is a United Way participating agency.)

Weekly – TIME HAS CHANGED

Caldwell Senior Center is offering Zoom Coffee Chats on Friday’s at 9:00AM, during the COVID 19 closure. If you would like information to participate, please register at (828) 758-2883, or at office@caldwellseniorcenter.org. Call-in options are available for those with our access to computers, smartphones, or tablets. (The Caldwell Senior Center is a United Way participating agency.)

Senior Community Partners, caldwellseniors@gmail.com

650A Pennton Ave SW, Lenoir (828) 758-2883