LENOIR, NC (May 19, 2020) — Here are the upcoming Caldwell Senior Center events for the month of May…

Friday, May 29th

VAYA Health’s Geriatric & Adult Mental Health Specialty Team will provide two free online seminars Friday, May 29th at 10:00AM. Community individuals, those working with the aged and anyone interested in the topics are encouraged to sign up. Two classes will be offered: “Crisis Prevention: Keeping Cool Under Pressure” (10:00 AM) and “Communication Barriers in Mental Illness” (11:30AM). There will be a 30-minute break in between topics. Participants can sign up by calling the senior center at 828-758-2883, or by emailing the senior center at office@caldwellseniorcenter.org .Please register by Tuesday, May 26th. (The Caldwell Senior Center is a United Way participating agency.)

Weekly

Caldwell Senior Center is offering Zoom Yoga Classes on Tuesday and Friday at 1:00PM, during the COVID 19 closure. If you would like information to participate, please register at (828) 758-2883, or at office@caldwellseniorcenter.org. (The Caldwell Senior Center is a United Way participating agency.)

Weekly

Caldwell Senior Center is offering Zoom Coffee Chats on Friday’s at 10:00AM, during the COVID 19 closure. If you would like information to participate, please register at (828) 758-2883, or at office@caldwellseniorcenter.org. Call-in options are available for those with our access to computers, smartphones, or tablets. (The Caldwell Senior Center is a United Way participating agency.)

Ongoing

Caldwell Senior Center continues to offer a variety of services, during the COVID 19 closure. The staff continues to provide Medicare counseling services over the phone, information and assistance services are also being provided. Free puzzle packs and jigsaw puzzles are also being provided. We also have a limited supply of cloth facemasks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and incontinence supplies. To qualify you must be a resident of Caldwell County and 60+ years of age. If you would like information please call (828) 758-2883, or email office@caldwellseniorcenter.org. (The Caldwell Senior Center is a United Way participating agency.)

Senior Community Partners, caldwellseniors@gmail.com

650A Pennton Ave SW, Lenoir (828) 758-2883