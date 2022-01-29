Upcoming Book Signing for Local Author LB Sedlacek at Tybrisa Books

LENOIR, NC (January 29, 2022) — Join LB Sedlacek on Saturday, February 5th, from 11am to 2pm, at Tybrisa Books! She will be sharing, signing and selling selections from her poetry and fiction works!

Works include the Happy Valley and Hibriten Mountain set mystery series featuring Detective Chance Richardson and Reporter Kelly Grant in the books entitled “The Glass River” and “A Sunless Sea.” Other featured books include the romance novel set at the iconic mailbox on Sunset Beach and at Lenoir Golf Club, “The Mailbox of the Kindred Spirit” as well as the local favorite poetry books “Poetry in LA” with poems all about LA aka Lenoir Area and “The Poet Next Door.”

The event is free, family friendly and open to the public so stop by and say Hi to LB Sedlacek and then stick around to browse the selection of Western North Carolina’s Premier $1 bookstore where all books are $1 or less! There’s something for everyone at Tybrisa Books!

The bookstore is located on the Square at 210 N. Main St. in Lenoir.

Call Tybrisa Books at (828) 572-7475 or Email tybrisabooks@gmail.com for more information.

