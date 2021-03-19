United Way of Caldwell County Funding Applications

LENOIR, NC (March 19, 2021) — The United Way of Caldwell County will be accepting applications from Caldwell County Nonprofit Agencies from March 19, 2021 to April 30, 2021.

Local organizations that are chosen to receive funds must:

1) be a health and human service 501(c)3 nonprofit agency

2) serve Caldwell County residents

3) practice nondiscrimination

4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver assistance to Caldwell County residents

5) must have a voluntary board.

A local panel will determine how the funds are distributed among the applying Caldwell County human and health 501(c)3 nonprofit agencies.

Nonprofit agencies interested in applying for the United Way of Caldwell County funds must contact Jamie Willis – United Way of Caldwell County / PO Box 1316 / Lenoir, NC 28645 / (828)758-9300 / liveunited@caldwellunitedway.org – for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is April 30, 2021, at noon.

A United Way of Caldwell County Press Release