Unidentified remains discovered during search for missing man

LENOIR, NC (January 27, 2020) — On January 24, 2020 the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a missing person. Danny James Garvin, age 61, was reported to be missing by relatives and at the time of the report he had not made contact with family members since August of 2019. Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office followed investigative leads in the case which led deputies to a wooded location on Boone Fork Road. During a search of the area unidentified remains were discovered and the scene was secured until the remains could be property recovered. On January 25, 2020 Investigators with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation recovered the remains that were previously located. The remains have been turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an Autopsy and identification.

On January 27, 2020, Investigators with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with the Assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted a secondary search of the wooded are with the assistance of Cadaver dogs to locate any additional remains. The missing person case related to Danny Garvin remains an active investigation.