UNC Health Care COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements to Ensure Safety of our Patients, Teammates and Communities

LENOIR, NC (July 22, 2021) — Today I received notice from Dr. Wesley Burks, CEO, UNC Health Dean, UNC School of Medicine that our teammates working at UNC Medical Center, UNC REX Healthcare, Chatham Hospital, Johnston Health, UNC Health Southeastern, UNC Rockingham Health Care, and UNC Physicians Network Practices and UNC Health Shared Services locations supporting these hospitals will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. At Caldwell UNC Health Care, our staff has provided excellent care for our patients throughout the COVID challenge and will carefully consider the best options for keeping our patients, community and coworkers’ safe going forward.

As proven, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States have been shown to be safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 and reducing risk for hospitalization and death. Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to protect yourself and everyone around you. And studies have shown that more than 99% of all US deaths due to COVID-19 are in unvaccinated patients.”

I want to thank each of our teammates at Caldwell UNC Health Care for their dedication, professionalism and sacrifices to meet this challenge head-on. As Caldwell is part of the UNC Health Care system, and in light of today’s news, I will be announcing our plans for Caldwell next week.

Laura Easton, President/CEO of Caldwell UNC Health Care