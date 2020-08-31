LENOIR, NC (August 31, 2020) — The much-anticipated and foreboding beginning of the school year has come and gone. We have two weeks in the books now and we are happy to report that students, teachers, and staff are doing well.

Caldwell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Phipps told us…

“We have had a great start. This week routines should be established. The protocols are in place and things are running smoothly. There are always adjustments to be made at the beginning of the year, this is no different.

I have been in schools every day since school started and I am proud of what I see. Students are doing remarkably well following new requirements with masks, distancing, and such. Our teachers are modeling this in our classes.

The patience and flexibility that has been shown are most appreciated.”