Two new cases of Covid-19 reported in Catawba County (total 16)

HICKORY, NC (March 31, 2020) — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s current total case count to 16.

Catawba County has received 222 negative COVID-19 test results. There have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 reported in Catawba County.

According to new guidelines from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), healthcare providers are no longer required to submit a form to the local health department for every patient tested for COVID-19. Providers and patients are still required to follow all current NCDHHS guidelines regarding patient care and isolation during the testing period.

Because of this reporting change, counties are no longer able to accurately track the total number of tests occurring on a county level. Positive and negative COVID-19 test results are still reported to local health departments.

Moving forward, Catawba County will update new case numbers and total negative test results by 1 p.m. daily on its website, www.catawbacountync.gov. Statewide case and testing data are available at www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc.

Case Investigations Ongoing

Public Health is investigating confirmed cases to identify close contacts who may be affected. Close contact is defined as being within approximately 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for 10 minutes or longer, according to the CDC.

Public Health is assessing the risk of exposure to others and is advising them on appropriate monitoring, testing, and additional protective measures on a case-by-case basis. Protective measures may include temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.