Two new cases of COVID-19 identified in Catawba County (total 14)

HICKORY, NC (March 29, 2020) — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s current total case count to 14.

There have been 503 people tested for COVID-19 in Catawba County and 172 negative results have been received. The remaining test results are pending. There have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 reported in Catawba County.

Catawba County case and testing numbers are updated by 1 p.m. daily on the Catawba County website at www.catawbacountync.gov.

Case Investigations Ongoing

Public Health is investigating confirmed cases to identify close contacts who may be affected. Close contact is defined as being within approximately 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for 10 minutes or longer, according to the CDC.

Public Health is assessing the risk of exposure to others and is advising them on appropriate monitoring, testing, and additional protective measures on a case-by-case basis. Protective measures may include temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.